GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $72,939.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 58.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00398642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

