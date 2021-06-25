Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 33,374 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £103.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.81.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

