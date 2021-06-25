Gemini Dollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.89 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003100 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $213.66 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00594045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038539 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 214,913,806 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

