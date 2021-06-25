Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.67.

Shares of GNRC opened at $392.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.22. Generac has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $409.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,890 shares of company stock worth $8,306,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

