GenesisX (XGS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $75,067.30 and approximately $26.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

