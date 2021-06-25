Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.24. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 214,440 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

