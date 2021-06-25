Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.71. Genie Energy shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 183,556 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genie Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genie Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genie Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

