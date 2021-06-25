GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $773,114.40 and $108.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00397010 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,061.73 or 0.99968995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00028840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00055740 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.