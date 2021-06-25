Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,504 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Crocs worth $95,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $113.12 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.