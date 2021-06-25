Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 180,176 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of HealthEquity worth $92,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.06, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HQY. SVB Leerink raised their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,440. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.