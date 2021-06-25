Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Woodward worth $95,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WWD shares. Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of WWD opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.



Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

