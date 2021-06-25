Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.68. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 11,372 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$119.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
In related news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,920.
Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
