Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.68. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 11,372 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33. The stock has a market cap of C$119.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,920.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

