GET Protocol (GET) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and approximately $644,450.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00008071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

