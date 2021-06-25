Ghost (GHOST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $311,508.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 47.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $311,508.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00600938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,684,306 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.