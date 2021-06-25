Giant 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Giant has a market capitalization of $23,897.80 and $20.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 55% against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00026046 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005005 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

