Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Shares of GEI opened at C$24.76 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.