Gifto (GTO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.64 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Gifto has a market cap of $24.06 million and $15.64 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00596951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038853 BTC.

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

