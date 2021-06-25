GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 192,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

