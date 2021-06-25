Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.70. 25,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,882. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

