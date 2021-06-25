Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,240 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 158,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,723,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 76,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $14.32 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.