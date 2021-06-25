Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stake Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74.

