GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.45

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 1948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in GMS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

