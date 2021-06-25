GNY (GNY) Market Cap Reaches $78.96 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $78.96 million and $152,476.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00587115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038559 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

