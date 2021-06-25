GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 1,768 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.84. The company had a trading volume of 144,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,350. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.72 and a one year high of $392.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

