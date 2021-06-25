GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 790,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,827,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,257,807,000 after buying an additional 2,134,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,207,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.32. 152,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,697,553. The company has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.