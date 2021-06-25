GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 108,930 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 61,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,615. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23.

