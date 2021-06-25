GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2,421.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,168,000 after buying an additional 13,846,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,949. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94.

