GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $693.66. 7,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $662.08. The company has a market capitalization of $291.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

