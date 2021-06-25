GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 1,844.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 281,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 60,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. 2,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,505. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06.

