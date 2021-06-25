GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 1.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

KEYS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

