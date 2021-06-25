GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,438,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,364,062,000 after acquiring an additional 674,798 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 72.6% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 158,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,294,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $909,842,000 after buying an additional 100,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.20. 84,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.46.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,274,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

