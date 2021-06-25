GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.94. 1,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

