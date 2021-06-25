GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9,218.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 437,795 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.29. 2,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,557. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

