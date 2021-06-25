GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 6,477 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,628,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period.

Shares of RGI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $194.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.97.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

