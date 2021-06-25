GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $205,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,931. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

