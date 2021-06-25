GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 216 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded down $14.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,435.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,347.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

