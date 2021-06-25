GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 8,480 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 6.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 310,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $159.70.

