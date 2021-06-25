GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.86. 25,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,025. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $194.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.97.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

