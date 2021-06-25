GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $287,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

RTM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,771. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $178.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.