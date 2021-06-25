GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $443,909.01 and approximately $32.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.