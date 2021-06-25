Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 84,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,940,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

GOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

