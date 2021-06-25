Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $10.72

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $11.16. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 3,933 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.