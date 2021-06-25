GoldFund Price Down 46.8% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $147,653.64 and approximately $185.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007812 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6,990.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000250 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001199 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

