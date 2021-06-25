Golos Blockchain (GLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $523,970.97

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $523,970.97 and $8.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 261,769,466 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

