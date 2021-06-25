GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. 213,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,164,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.