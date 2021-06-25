Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,210,107 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $127.13 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.77, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

