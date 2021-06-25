Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Graco worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

