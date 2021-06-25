Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.94

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94, with a volume of 2217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GVA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Granite Construction by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after buying an additional 196,764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.