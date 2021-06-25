Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,550.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00396150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011365 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

