Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Down 3.9%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.00 and last traded at $103.90. Approximately 1,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.46. The company has a market cap of $740.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.53.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $10,996,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at $6,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 775.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

